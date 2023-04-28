The DA-led provincial government has warned that they will have Russian President Vladimir Putin arrested by Western Cape Government funded Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers, should he set foot in the province, reports the Cape Times. This is according to Premier Alan Winde who said President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC national government have shown “confusion” over whether or not they intend to have South Africa abandon the International Criminal Court (ICC), to avoid an obligation to arrest Putin if he steps on South African soil.

“Even in the face of this arrest warrant, the national government seemingly intends to push ahead and host President Putin at a BRICS summit in South Africa, scheduled for later this year. This is unacceptable and deplorable,” Winde said. “Putin has consistently and violently eroded the freedoms of the Ukrainian people and those in his own country who dare take a principled stand against his brutal actions. “If the Russian leader sets foot in the Western Cape, we as the provincial government will have him arrested by our own Western Cape Government funded Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers. If the South African Police Service (SAPS) is not instructed to act, we will,” he added.

This comes after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Putin is expected to travel to Johannesburg later this year to attend the 15th BRICS summit. Winde said the Western Cape government will fight for the fundamental rights and freedoms of its citizens, but is also willing to show solidarity with Ukraine.