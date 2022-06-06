Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he wants greater powers over policing in the province. He was reacting to the release of the latest quarterly crime statistics by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday, which showed an increase in murder and rape cases between January and March this year.

Murder increased by 22.2% from 4 976 in the same period last year to 6 083 in 2022. Ironically, child murders are up by 37% in the week the country is commemorating Child Protection Week. The number of sexual offences reported to the police increased by 13.7% to 10 818 during the first three months of this year.

In the Western Cape, the murder rate increased by 12.3% (111 cases). There were 1 015 murders recorded in the Western Cape, compared with 904 in 2020/21. Five of the top 30 stations recorded an increase in murder, namely Harare (51.3%), Kraaifontein (14.9), Delft (17.4%), Lwandle (81.3%) and Lingelethu West (40%). SAPS also reported that there were 161 gang-related murders in the Western Cape as opposed to 131 last year.

However, Winde says in the hotspot areas where Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers were deployed, they have seen a decline in crime. “Within the areas where LEAP are deployed, murders decreased by 2.9% and attempted murders decreased by 27.2%,” he said. One of the areas is Nyanga, where the murder rate declined by 30.2%, or 13 fewer cases.

“While SAPS remains the primary agency responsible for crime prevention, its ability to safeguard residents is undermined as its budget, resource allocation and safety plans are subject to the whims of the National Government. “This has resulted in under-resourcing, non-compliance and a lack of training among SAPS members – to name a few. “That is why when submitting our Policing Needs and Priorities (PNP) report to the National Government, we will further be calling for greater powers over policing.