Premier Alan Winde has instituted a review of the province’s 11-year-old sexual harassment policy after more than R160 000 was spent to investigate sexual misconduct claims against former MEC Albert Fritz.

This was revealed in a written response to a question from the ANC’s Melusi Kama on the measures the premier was planning on taking to prevent the recurrence of the abuse of women working in the provincial government, reports the Weekend Argus.

Last month, Fritz was fired after a report by Advocate Jennifer Williams found the allegations of sexual harassment by four women over four-years were substantiated.

TERMINATED: MEC Albert Fritz

The women levelled eight claims ranging from inappropriate sexual comments, touches, kisses and sex that sometimes occurred on work trips.

Asked how much his department spent on the investigation, Winde said R161 460 was paid out from his department.

Winde said: “I have instructed that there be an end-to-end review of the Western Cape’s sexual harassment policy, which was adopted in 2011, including how it is put into practice. We need to ensure the whole system is strengthened, taking into account the fact that this case happened, so that any loopholes are closed.

“This review should include external consultation with specialists in sexual misconduct matters so that we ensure that we have the best possible policy in South Africa.

“I am also taking steps to incorporate distinct and specific sexual harassment and GBV clauses in the Western Cape ministerial handbook.

“We believe that this would be a first for any executive handbook in South Africa, and I will advocate for these clauses to become part of the national ministerial handbook.”

Weekend Argus