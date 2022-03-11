In a show of support for Ukraine, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has said no Russian Embassy or Consulate staff will be invited to any event or meeting organised by the Western Cape Government.

Nor will the Western Cape Government attend any events or meetings organised by the Russian Embassy or any of its Consulates.

INVASION: Ukraine

Asked why the Province did not react similarly to other invasions in recent years such as in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, Winde’s spokesperson Cayla Murray said the situation in the Ukraine is a “major global international crisis, that threatens world peace, as well as the very foundation of the liberal international order”.

