From the age of nine, this Lavender Hill meisie has been in love with table tennis and now the 13-year-old will be heading off to Tunisia to take part in an international tournament. Mom Lameez Sonday says it was love at first sight for Rochica when she first picked up a bat at the community centre near their home.

“There were a few coaches at the centre and they were just trying to get children more active and away from all the other nonsense in the area, but when she started playing, she was just good and never wanted to do anything else,” says Lameez. APPEAL: Mother Lameez Sonday. Picture: Supplied After her first match, Rochica quickly rose through the ranks and achieved the number one spot in both the U13 and U15 divisions. “She has a lot of trophies and she really enjoys the game. If she is not in school then she is at the centre or is playing by her club, Duinefontein.”

Rochica tells the Daily Voice: “I do not know why I like it so much but when I play then I am very happy and I just want to do well. “Even if I do not win a trophy or a medal, I just enjoy playing it and I just want to play as much as I can.” CHAMPION: 13-year-old’s trophies. Picture: Supplied Rochica will be playing at the African Youth Championships of the Internatonal Table Tennis Federation in Tunis, starting on 21 July.

The trip to north Africa will be the first time Rochica will travel abroad, and her mother says they need help raising money for her equipment. “The blade (bat) is almost R900 while the rubbers are also very expensive. I think the red and black rubbers cost over R1000 and she needs to have fresh ones all the time. “The travel money for Tunisia is being sorted by the national team but she needs to get money for the rubbers and the blade.”