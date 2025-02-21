A CALVINIA oupa died a tragic death when he was mauled by a wildebeest. Residents are upset and shocked by 82-year-old Hendrik Jonkers violent passing on Tuesday.

According to fence stringer Oom Hendrick’s two handlangers, Gert Fortuin and Jan Swarts, the incident happened on Sakkie van Niekerk’s farm. Van Niekerk raises wildebeest and the powerful animals roam free, with the mense now saying that the wild animals do not belong in areas where people move and work daily. The “mak” wildebeest “appear” playful, people say.

But according to Fortuin, one bull saw red and charged the three men. He says: “The beest was once again tussen ons, so Uncle Hendrik asked Jan to come up with a plan to get us out. Suddenly, the wildebeest scooped up all three of us with its sharp horns.” The bull then karnuffeled the old man.