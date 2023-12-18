The man accused of slitting his wife’s throat has apologised to the victim in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Arthur Snyders had been a wanted man since the attack on his wife two weeks ago, and had been on the run since 2008 for allegedly stabbing another woman to death.

The Heideveld woman was hospitalised after he allegedly grabbed her at a tuckshop and slit her throat with a knife during an argument. Snyders, 49, has been charged with attempted murder and on Thursday, the case has been postponed to 20 December for bail application. TOO LATE FOR SORRY: Victim and wife is healing. Picture supplied As Snyders made his way down to the hole, he looked at his wife of six years and said “sorry”, to which she replied “sorry, dis te laat om nou sorry te sê”.

The 40-year-old woman said that she is feeling safe knowing that Arthur is behind bars. She says: “Had he cut me deep then, there wouldn’t have been a chance to say sorry. I wasn’t prepared last week to look in his face but I feel justice needs to be served because what Arthur did is not right. “That apology doesn’t matter because I have the biggest book full of sorrys.”