Sighs of relief could be heard inside the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday as Arthur Snyders, the man accused of slitting his wife’s throat, was kept behind bars. Snyders, previously incorrectly identified as Arthur Sass by police, had been a wanted man since the attack on his wife two weeks ago, and had been on the run since 2008 for allegedly stabbing another woman to death. The 49-year-old was busted early on Wednesday morning.

The 40-year-old victim, who does not want to be named, was hospitalised after he allegedly grabbed her at a tuck shop and slit her throat with a knife during an argument. The charge against Snyders is attempted murder. The matter was postponed to 14 December for bail information and Snyders will remain in custody.

The seats inside the courtroom were filled with anti-gender-based violence activists and Snyders could be heard angrily mumbling as he was taken back to the holding cells. The victim, who was not at court, tells the Daily Voice that she is feeling safer knowing he is behind bars, as he had been threatening to kill her for months prior to the incident. She says: “I take it one day at a time. I can’t believe that I am still so strong but God is carrying me through.”