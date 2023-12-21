Genevieve Sass, from Heideveld, whose throat was allegedly slit by her estranged husband three weeks ago, says she is happy that he is remaining behind bars and that she will be able to enjoy the festive season with her children. Arthur Snyders appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a bail application after he was charged with the attempted murder of his wife of six years.

He allegedly grabbed her at a tuckshop and slit her throat with a knife during an argument. VICTIM: Genevieve Sass is from Heideveld. Picture supplied According to police, the 49-year-old had also been a wanted man since 2008 for allegedly killing another woman. When Snyders appeared in court last week he said sorry to Sass, 40, but she said it was too late to apologise.

Yesterday when appearing before the Magistrate again, Snyders turned around in the dock, and smiled and winked at Sass. She told the Daily Voice afterwards that these “are tactics” her ex is using to manipulate her. The case was postponed to 20 February 2024 as the medical report is still outstanding.

Snyders will remain behind bars. Sass says: “I feel very happy knowing that he will remain behind bars because if he got bail, then he would come for me again. I am so happy that at least me and my children can have a relaxing December.” Supporting Sass is non-profit organisation, Hope For The Future, with founder Vanessa Nelson saying: “She is still going for counselling and we will walk this path with the victim. She is very strong to still come to court, it takes a lot of courage for her to see him.”