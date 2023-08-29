Nearly five years after the body of Lotus River mom Abenise Bowes was found in a shallow grave, her husband will finally go on trial for her murder. Her 42-year-old husband, Dwight, returned to the Western Cape High Court on Monday, where Judge Robert Henney ruled that his trial will start next month.

Bowes is accused of the 2017 murder of his wife, who was found buried in a shallow grave on a veldjie behind the couple’s home. THE ACCUSED: Dwight Bowes, 42. File photo He was arrested two years later after detectives spent more than a year collecting statements from relatives about her disappearance. Bowes later appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, where it was revealed that his relatives are set to testify against him and Magistrate Goolam Bawa instructed him to stay away from those who are listed as State witnesses.

According to the indictment, the State alleges that Abenise had filed for a divorce which was granted on January 20, 2017 and an interim protection order against Bowes. “The deceased and accused continued living in the same residence after the divorce was finalised. The deceased informed the accused and her friends that she wanted to move to a place of her own.” FOUND IN GRAVE: Abenise Bowes. Pictute supplied After dropping her children at school on March 30, 2017, Abenise and Bowes argued and she was never seen alive again.