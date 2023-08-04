Convicted wife killer Babsy Ntamehlo was sentenced to life in prison at the Western Cape High Court this week. Ntamehlo was convicted in October last year for the murder of his estranged wife, Nosicelo Tsipa.

The court heard how Ntamehlo told his friend that he wished to strangle and burn the mother of his child. Ntamehlo told his friend, Nyameko Sixhozi: “Mtshawe, I wish to strangle death around the early hours of the morning and burn her body next to the river close to us, my brother. I have had enough.” A few days later, Nosicelo’s body was found strangled, partially burnt and buried in a shallow grave in Fisantekraal.

BRUTAL DEATH: Nosicelo Tsipa It is understood the couple had a dispute over a RDP house. Neighbours reported seeing Ntamehlo pushing a wheelie bin on the evening his wife went missing, and it was later discovered that it was used to transport her body to the river, which is a kilometre from her home. The post-mortem results indicated that her cause of death was determined to be “asphyxia through application of force to the neck”.

During the trial, State advocate Megan September told the court that Ntamehlo physically had abused his wife to the extent that she had applied for two protection orders against him. She said Ntamehlo also moved out of their home to stay with a girlfriend at an informal settlement, but visited his marital home and continued with the abuse, at times in front of their son. On October 6, 2020, Ntamehlo and Nosicelo were alone at their house. She was never seen again after that.

The accused later told his son, her brother, his relatives, the police and the community that she had left and he didn’t know where she was. However, he later changed his story and told his son and her brother that she had phoned asking for money but hung up before he could learn her whereabouts. During sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Daniel Thulare declared Ntamehlo unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that the RDP house be forfeited to the couple’s minor child, Lilitha Tsipa.

He further ordered the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, to establish without undue delay a trust for Lilitha’s benefit and assist in upholding his rights of freehold ownership of the house in a trust. Judge Thulare also ordered the premier of the Eastern Cape to ensure that the family of the deceased visit her grave as part of their therapy. SCENE: The mom buried in a shallow grave in Fisantekraal “The premier of the Province of the Eastern Cape shall within 30 days of this order trace the remains of the deceased, Nosicelo Tsipa, buried within the boundaries of the province of the Eastern Cape, and shall immediately take all the necessary steps to ensure that the minor child, as well as the Nonkuthalo’s family, visit such a grave as part of their emotional and psycho-social therapy as advised by a social worker, Katlego Phiri.