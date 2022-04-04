Police are probing a possible ritualistic killing after an unidentified man was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave while his pregnant wife managed to escape their attackers.

The horrific scene along Jakes Gerwel Drive between Mitchells Plain and Philippi on Thursday was discovered by neighbourhood watch patrollers after vagrants reported seeing the woman being attacked by two men.

According to a patroller, who asked not to be named, the bergies who are known to them ran to Westgate and shouted for help.

“They ran over and said the woman was being assaulted and they thought she was being raped.

“We went over and found that the woman had stopped a passing car and was completely naked and traumatised. It was clear that she was assaulted.

FRANTIC: Woman flagged down a car for help. Picture: Leon Knipe

“As we went into the bush, we found the body of a man with a large laceration on his back. He was naked and in a grave and there was a red candle lit next to his body. We also found another hole with the women’s clothes nearby.”

According to a Daily Voice source, the woman had no idea her husband was killed and told cops they had come for a cleansing ceremony when they were attacked.

“She didn’t say where she was from but she said they came for a cleansing ceremony. She was very traumatised.

“She told the officers that she was in a white Tata bakkie and the two suspects left with her husband.

“They then came back for her and took off her clothes and started beating her with a spade.

“That is when she escaped and ran to the road for help.

“Only after the services arrived on scene was she informed that her husband was in fact murdered. She survived and was taken to hospital in a state.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the case and says: “Philippi Police are investigating a murder case after the body of an unknown male aged between 35 to 40 was found in a bush next to Jakes Gerwel Drive.

“According to reports, on 31 March at about 8.30pm, the body was found by neighbourhood watch members naked in a shallow grave.

“He had a large wound across the back of his head. A 34-year-old woman was found near the scene screaming for help. She was injured and very traumatised.”

He says the woman was taken to hospital and was still too distraught to give a statement.

