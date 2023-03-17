The family of a Beacon Valley man who was murdered a year ago demands that his killer be brought to justice. Their plea comes as 34-year-old Charles Petersen’s alleged killer appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court this week.

On the morning of September 25, Charles was shot multiple times while sitting in his yard at his house on Jukskei Street. SHOT DEAD: Charles. He suffered gunshot wounds to his face and torso and was declared dead on the scene. It is believed that hours before his death, Charles had argued with another man who threatened to take his life.

Police arrested the alleged shooter, identified as Mustapha Waja, who appeared in court for the murder. However, during Wednesday’s bail application, the case was postponed until March 29 for further investigations to continue. Mikayla Petersen, 27, told the Daily Voice that she had mixed emotions seeing her husband’s alleged killer.

GRIEVING: Mikayla, 27. “I was so nervous,” she explained. “When I saw him again for the second time I just felt like, yoh, I can’t even explain it.” The hartseer widow recalled that Charles’ death followed an argument with another man.

“This guy came with his bakkie and he called me and he asked about my sister. “My husband came and he had an argument with my husband and he said, ‘jy gaan sien môre’. “The Sunday I was standing at the box to pour myself a beer and I turned my back to the gate side and I heard a shot go off. I ran in and here this guy ran out,” Mikayla explained.