A Lotus River resident says she needs help tracking down a contractor who ran off with R120 000 she had paid him to do renovations at her property. Lesley-Anne Engelbrecht says she made contact with Igshaan Anthony in January to do some work on her Gemsbok Avenue home but says the Hanover Park-based contractor only did half a job and has run away with her money.

“My neighbour gave me his number and in January he came to do my kitchen cupboards but he was also supposed to do the vibracrete at the back and the doors which he left undone,” she explains. GATVOL: Lesley-Anne Engelbrecht, 46. Picture supplied “He did put up some slabs of the wall but it is not set, and is very wobbly so it can fall over at any time. “For the last few months, I have been calling him but he just comes with excuses all the time and the last time I got in touch with him, he still had the nerve to ask me for a R20 000 loan.

“I paid that man R120 000, which was money I got after my husband passed away last July, and now my house is unfinished.” The 46-year-old mother says she and her three children, aged 24, 20 and 15, are now scared of skelms gaining access to their home. “I want him to come and finish the job or at least give half of my money back.”