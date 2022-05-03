The widow of slain Stellenbosch farmer, Stefan Smit, will not inherit anything from his will as she stands trial for allegedly plotting his murder and forging legal documents. The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Zurenah Smit will not receive a cent from the multi-million rand estate of her late husband who was the owner of the Louisenhof wine farm.

Zurenah, 55, as well as former cop turned private investigator Derek Sait, and Sait’s brother-in-law Steven Damon were arrested for the killing of Stefan in December 2020, nearly 18 months after he was shot on his farm. Zurenah also faces charges of forging Smit’s mother’s will, intimidation, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Smit was shot and killed in front of his wife and a family friend visiting from Switzerland when masked intruders entered their home through an unlocked door on Sunday, 2 June 2019.

SHOT DEAD: Stefan Smit, 62 Zurenah is the ex-wife of Cape Town singer Toyer Abrahams. According to court documents, Zurenah instituted civil proceedings against the Master of the High Court regarding the will. In her application, she revealed that she had been evicted from the farm by a group of trustees and no longer earned the R10 000 a month she had been paid while Stefan was alive.

In the documents, it is revealed that the SAPS investigating officer was called to court to shed light on the fraud charges relating to a will where Zurenah was the sole beneficiary. In her judgement, Judge Babalwa Mantame highlighted evidence showing Zurenah’s alleged involvement in the murder. “Her involvement in the planning of the murder, the callous execution and her subsequent conduct in forging documents does not only disqualify her from inheritance in the entire estate, but (also not) to receive any benefit including maintenance.”

Mantame declared Zurenah unfit to benefit from any policies and dismissed her application. Zurenah has been accused of forging her mother-in-law’s will and removing her children and grandchildren as major beneficiaries. It is alleged she bequeathed only R150 000 to each of these relatives while she nominated herself as the sole heir to the remainder of the estate.