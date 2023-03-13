A 10-year-old boy lost his life after being shot by a skollie in Mitchells Plain. Heinz Park was tense when the Daily Voice visited the family of Emmanuel ‘Manie’ Jordan on Saturday.

The Grade 3 pupil from Heinz Park Primary was killed by an alleged “well-known gangster” who ran after the Toyota Hilux bakkie where little Manie and his two best friends were sitting at the back and opened fire. When entering the property on Dahlia Street, the first thing that caught the eye was the blood dripping from the back of the bakkie. EVIDENCE: A bullet hole from one of the shots fired at bakkie. Pictures: Leon Knipe Sitting with Manie’s blue teddy, his foster mom Requal Fredericks cried: “The pain is just so much!”

Requal said she was driving the bakkie as they were returning home from visiting family in Heideveld, and went to pick up a window for her mother Rosie Claasen, when the shooting happened. “The boys got in at the back of the bakkie when we went to fetch the window. “All I remember is driving and almost reaching our road when I heard gunshots, I shouted at them to lay flat and saw how the shooter came running after the bakkie.

“The next thing my nine-year-old son screamed that Manie was shot. We drove straight to the hospital where he was declared dead.” Foster mom Requal Fredericks The mom said she has no idea why the skollie opened fire on them. Manie wanted to be a cop one day. “If there’s anything I could say to that guy who shot him, I would ask him ‘why’?

“Why did you shoot when you could clearly see it’s children at the back of the bakkie? You ran after the bakkie, why? “They did nothing to you. He did nothing to you, he was just a child!” TRAGEDY: Foster ma Requal Fredericks and Manie’s friends. An emotional ouma Rosie, who is a community activist and known foster parent, added: “He came here when he was just a one-month-old. He was always so full of love and laughter.

“He was my everything, now he’s just gone!” “Is this the community I have been fighting so hard for over these years? “A community that gets overlooked by the police? You never see the boere here, they didn’t even come out after the shooting, my child’s blood is still in the road and on the bakkie.”

Ouma Rosie Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that Samora Machel police are investigating a murder case. “SAPS members were on duty when they attended to a murder complaint at Mitchells Plain District Hospital. “The victim was shot in Dahlia Street, and died on his arrival in Hospital.