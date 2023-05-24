The Malawian community in Manenberg is in mourning, following the murder of a father of three. Ali James, a 38-year-old from Malawi, was shot and killed on Monday while on his way to work in Klipfontein Road.

Ali stayed in Manenberg and left for work in Gatesville when he was attacked by an unknown gunman. His brother, Baxter says that Ali was robbed as his bag and phone were missing. Ali James, 38, a foreign national from Malawi was shot and killed on Monday morning while on his way to work. Picture supplied “I was with him the whole day on Sunday, then Monday morning I woke up to the news that Ali was shot and that he’s dead and I need to rush to the crime scene,” says Baxter.

“He always leaves home at 7.30am because his shift starts at 8.30am. “He walked to Gatesville as there was no money for transport; he was working to provide for his family as he was the only one working,” he explains. “They took his phone and bag because he always had a bag, I don’t understand why they still had to shoot him.

“It’s very hard for us to deal with his passing because it’s the first time something like this has happened to us, it’s shocking.” Sad: Malawian community in mourning. Picture: Marsha Dean According to Baxter, who came to SA two months ago, Ali had been in the country for 14 years and has two older children, one in Malawi and the other in Transkei. Baxter says that Ali was looking after his youngest child, aged four, after his mother passed away recently.

When the Daily Voice visited his home on Tuesday, the family was having trouble with the funeral arrangements. “Ali is a Muslim so we want to bury him today [Tuesday] but we are struggling to get his body from the morgue because we can’t find his passport, we don’t know where he kept his documents,” Baxter says. Sad: Malawian community in mourning. Picture: Marsha Dean Manenberg police spokesperson Ian Bennett confirmed that a case of murder has been opened for investigation. No arrest has been made.