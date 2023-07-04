The community from Voorbrug in Delft say the man accused of murdering Sherileen “Poppie” Esak must pay for the crime. William Mathee, 41, made another appearance in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he faces a charge of murder.

Mathee allegedly strangled the young mother to death. Her half-naked body was found by a fisherman floating in the water at Macassar Beach on May 27. The Bellville man was arrested after forensic evidence linked him to Poppie’s murder. He was also last seen driving off with her in his silver Toyota Fortuner, a day before her body was discovered. Mathee has applied for bail. Monday, the State said it was waiting for the forensic results from the clothes he wore on the day of when he allegedly committed the murder.

It was also revealed that further evidence, like Poppie’s fingernail clippings, have been sent for forensic tests. The court heard that the investigating officer is currently on leave and the case has been postponed to August 15 for further investigation. Outside court, Poppie’s family and friends who made the trip to Somerset West called on the justice system to be on their side.

Relative Christine Hoedemaker said Mathee must pay for his crimes. “She wasn’t a prostitute or something like that. We just want to know why he killed her,” Christine added. “She is just an innocent child and was skarreling on the corners for her kids.” Poppie was laid to rest last Friday, but the advanced state of decomposition of her body meant her family were forced to have a closed coffin.