“All I want to know is why you killed my sister who loved you so much.” After months of waiting for 20-year-old Aaliyah Chingy’s murder case to be heard in court, this is the burning question her sister wishes to ask the accused, Moeneeb Hess.

Aaliyah’s body was found dumped in a shallow grave in Afram Road, Delft with multiple stab wounds in February, just before Valentine’s Day. It is alleged that her berk of four years, Hess, strangled and stabbed her before moving her body three times to where he eventually dumped her. MURDER VICTIM: Aaliyah Chingy Civil group Action Society is supporting the family of the victim, and is kwaad that the matter has been postponed six times.

“It is cases like these that drive us to continue on our cause,” spokesperson Kaylynn Palm said. She says Aaliyah’s family was unaware of the abuse she suffered with Hess, until January when the jong vrou contacted her sister from the Delft cop shop and told her that her outjie had attacked her with a spade. “A month later, the family got worried after they couldn’t reach Aaliyah. It was too late. She was found dead in a shallow grave on 12 February with multiple stab wounds,” Palm explained.

DISCOVERY: Cops found Aaliyah, 20, buried in a shallow grave in Delft.PICTURES: SUPPLIED “[Aaliyah’s father] described to us that her face was ruined. She had blood coming from her ears and you could see all the stab wounds.” Aaliyah's sister Alveena Misra says her sibling was ironically looking forward to getting married to her alleged killer. “My sister supported him until the end. She became his only family when his parents and brother died,” Alveena explained.

“When he was diagnosed with stomach cancer, she would walk to look for scrap, just so that he would have a certain type of juice and food, that’s how much she cared for him. “So to get a call to say that her body was found and she was last seen having an argument with him really upsets me and I want to know by him, why?” She added: “My heart is really sore knowing that I won’t be able to see her again but I am praying for justice, that he gets what he deserves, because no woman deserves to die like this, especially at the hands of someone who they loved.”