Shouts of “Justice for Shakeel” reverberated outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where his alleged killer was to have appeared. Shakeel Adonis, 17, was gunned down just metres away from his Beacon Valley home on November 30.

The incident happened at 8pm on the corner of Cricket and Rugby streets. At the time, his ouma Gaironesa said after the suspects shot the teen, they jumped into a car and fled. “He was shot in the face, stomach and I think in the bladder,” she said.

Dead: Shakeel Adonis, 17. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the motive for the attack is unknown. A suspect identified as Lorenzo Brown, an alleged gangster of the Firm Boys – a 28s offshoot – was arrested in December. On Wednesday, proceedings came to a halt when it was revealed that Brown was not at court.

The State prosecutor said that the skurk was moered in Pollsmoor Prison and was currently receiving medical treatment at the facility’s hospital. He will now appear on February 17. Outside the court, Shakeel’s hartseer mother Faiekha said she just wants justice to be served for her son.

“He was an innocent child,” she added. “He never hurt anyone. Justice must be served because he wouldn’t hurt a fly.” SAD: Shakeel’s mother Faiekha Adonis. Faiekha said Brown was known to them as he was from their area.

She claimed he knew Shakeel was not a gangster, and wants to know why he took his life. Faiekha recalled the evening she found Shakeel’s lifeless body in the road. “Om vir hom so te kry, lying in the road, was very heartbreaking. My family and I are still struggling to get over it,” she said.

“I think this man doesn’t deserve bail or anything. He must go think about what he has done to us. “I just want to ask him why he did that to my child because he knew him, he knew he was an innocent child. “How can you look in someone’s face and shoot them without feeling anything?

“We still found a slipper outside the driveway so Shakeel ran for his life, they didn’t care to shoot him,” Faiekha added. LIFELESS: Shakeel’s body in the road. In December, Gaironesa said it seemed like Shakeel had a premonition. “Eleven hours before he was murdered he shared a post on Facebook which read: ‘Not scared to die I got somebody on the other side waiting on me’,” the grandmother explained.