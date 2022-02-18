Activists have held a vigil for a mentally disabled woman whose body was dumped in a canal in Gugulethu.

Nomahlubi Mrubata, 53, who was raped and killed on Sunday morning, was one of six women who were reported murdered in a bloody 48 hours on the Cape Flats this week.

Her sister Nonkonzo Mrubata says: “Someone came to tell me that her body was found in the canal and when I got to the scene, I saw her half-naked body.

“She appeared to have been assaulted. A broken knife, panties and pants were found near the body by the family after the police had left the scene.”

Nomahlubi Mrubata was raped and killed on Sunday. Picture supplied

She says Nomahlubi, who suffered from schizophrenia, had been dragged out of her home.

“No one saw who the men were, and they never spoke; they were quiet but they managed to drag her from her place.”

On Thursday the Gugulethu Women Against Gender Based Violence gathered to show their support at Nomahlubi’s home.

Organiser Nokwanda Mkhongi says: “We went to Nomahlubi’s home to leave a message to the community regarding the issue of GBV.

“We are not shocked about this incident because such things have become a trend in Gugulethu, every week we hear of GBV.

“We have two cases of minors who have been sexually assaulted.”

STANCE: Nokwanda Mkhongi

She says every woman in the township is potentially the next victim.

“When you walk in the street, you might be the next victim, and we need to change that.

“We want to teach our community to take care of themselves, especially the boy child and men.”

On Saturday, Kaylan Dewaal, 29, was stabbed in the face and her throat slit by an unknown assailant in Wesbank.

Asiphe Nqoloba, 27, was raped and killed and dumped in a canal in Langa in the early hours of Sunday, the man suspected to have killed her was also murdered by the angry community.

On Sunday night two women, Tlalane Ngotshane, 43, and 28-year-old Shingai Mutsamanyi were shot in cold blood in Bloekombos.

Sinawo Nono, 25, was at her Langa home on Monday night when an unknown man shot her five times in the head and shoulders.

HORRIFIC: Body dumped in a canal. Picture: Leon Knipe

Activist Roegshanda Pascoe of Action United Against GBV said they would be hosting a night vigil at the Grand Parade on March 5 to break the silence of GBV and to remember the victims.

[email protected]