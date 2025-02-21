CONTROVERSIAL music producer Nota Baloyi launched a stunning attack on white South Africans, calling them inhuman.
Talking on DJ Sbu’s The Hustler’s Corner podcast, Baloyi claimed that everyone who is not white does not understand that white people are “inferior”.
He wysed: “They are inferior species [compared] to us. We’re Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them.
“They studied this, and they realised that they are inferior to black people. The white population is shrinking.
“For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have. Whatever land that they are holding onto, either way, their numbers are dwindling. Whatever leadership they have is dying out as well.”
Baloyi’s remarks are inflammatory. While people in Asia and Europe carry relatively more Neanderthal DNA, Africans carry it as well, according to scientists.
The polarising figure has received some push back online on his divisive narrative.
“If a white person had said this, the outrage would be loud. This is unacceptable,” wrote Nolu Hlophoyi on X.