Talking on DJ Sbu’s The Hustler’s Corner podcast, Baloyi claimed that everyone who is not white does not understand that white people are “inferior”.

He wysed: “They are inferior species [compared] to us. We’re Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them.

“They studied this, and they realised that they are inferior to black people. The white population is shrinking.

“For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have. Whatever land that they are holding onto, either way, their numbers are dwindling. Whatever leadership they have is dying out as well.”