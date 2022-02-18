The community of Klawer has called on alleged child killer Daniel Smit to come clean about what he did with the body of Jerobejin van Wyk, after DNA tests confirmed the identity of the teen.

The death of the 13-year-old boy on 2 February sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit caught the child stealing mangoes and chased after him and drove over him.

He was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in the bakkie.

Two days later it emerged that human remains were found in a drain at his home.

MURDER SUSPECT: Daniel Smit claims the attack was cult killing

Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrates’ Court several days later where he abandoned his bail application and claimed he was a Satantist and the murder was a “cult killing”.

He faces various charges including murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice and the case has been postponed until 26 April 2022 for further investigation.

Wendy Pekeur of the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement says mom Triesa, 38, was informed on Wednesday that the DNA tests were a match for Jerobejin.

DISBELIEF: Wendy Pekeur

“We were in contact with police and they confirmed that the remains belong to Jerobejin and the family was informed as well,” she says.

“At this stage the matter is very sensitive because questions remain about what happened to the rest of his body.

“When the search was done at his home, they only found stukkies of flesh and no bones or no skeleton.

“The flesh had been burnt and looked like it was meat he had slaughtered.

“It was only when someone recognised an ear that it became clear that it was human remains.”

She says angry residents do not believe Smit, saying his lawyer Santie Human readily blamed Satanism for Jerobejin’s death.

ANGRY: Community protest outside Klawer Magistrates Court

“The police are not giving much information but the community wants to know what he did with the rest of the body.

“Where is the head and the heart? How can his family have a dignified burial for him?” asks Wendy.

“We don’t believe he is a Satanist, his lawyer too quickly came up with that.

“We want the police to investigate and question whether or not the child’s organs weren’t sold.”

DEVASTATED: Mom Triesa, 38

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, could not comment further.

“The matter you are referring to is currently running in court, the investigation is in a very sensitive stage and this office cannot elaborate further,” he said.

Meanwhile residents are planning to host the teen’s funeral next Saturday.

