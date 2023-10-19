A Heideveld man accused of raping an autistic woman from Athlone at the Nantes Park has been sent to the mang as activists call for his bail to be denied. Marcellino Hendricks, 28, made his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as kwaad aunties protested outside, saying he is a danger to the community.

Hendricks had allegedly used his friend’s wheelchair and pretended to be disabled before pouncing on the unsuspecting vrou. SHOULDER TO CRY ON: Caroline Peters with the 28-year-old victim. File photo Earlier this week the 28-year-old woman, who may not be named, told the Daily Voice that she was walking home through the popular park when she spotted the suspect sitting in a wheelchair. She says she got a skrik when he suddenly jumped up and held her at knifepoint demanding she hand over her phone.

He stole R500 in cash and a Nike jacket but the woman refused to give up her cellphone. She was then dragged to a nearby dam and raped. The suspect was arrested by Manenberg cops on Monday after a tip-off about his location was received and his wheelchair-bound tjommie was also taken in for questioning. During court proceedings yesterday it was revealed that he now faces charges of rape and common robbery, but the latter charge may change to aggravated robbery due to the use of a weapon.

Hendricks told the court that he would be applying for bail and the case was postponed to November 1 for a formal bail hearing. Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation says they held the protest to show support for the victim as well as to demonstrate to the courts that they are gatvol of rapists. “We were informed that he had told the police that his friend was sleeping during the incident and hence was not charged,” Peters said.