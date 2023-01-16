Questions surrounding the mysterious discovery of an aardvark on a Kaapse sea shore have been floating around since the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) performed an autopsy on the animal. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Sunday confirmed to the Daily Voice that the autopsy results ruled out drowning after the arme animal was found on a beach in Milnerton.

Mense at Sunset Beach were geskok when it washed ashore on Friday evening. MYSTERY: This aardvark washed up on Cape beach. According to the SPCA, aardvarks are seldom seen in the Western Cape, and although there is a small population living on the city’s outskirts, mense would count themselves very lucky to see one as they are mostly skaam and nocturnal. SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was informed and an autopsy was arranged to determine cause of death.

“An independent wildlife veterinarian was able to rule out drowning as the likely cause of death.” He said the aardvark, an adult female, was in otherwise good condition with no signs of external trauma that might have indicated how it came to be floating in the sea. SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said “Examining her heart, the veterinarian found conditions that would indicate that she had suffered from heart failure and some fluid on the lungs would indicate shock lung; which is a state most often caused by suffocation [such as being kept in a box with no ventilation might induce].”