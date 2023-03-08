The family of a five-year-old girl who mysteriously disappeared say they want answers after they found her in a place that was thoroughly searched just hours before. Little Azariah Booysen went missing while walking home in Tsitsikamma Road, Atlantis on Monday and was found a few hours later in the family’s backyard.

Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms: “The missing child was found safe and unharmed on the same day she was reported missing on Monday.” According to ouma Linda Muller, she sent Azariah to a friend’s house just a few metres away. “It wasn’t even five minutes since she left and I went to take off the washing and I looked out of the gate to see if she’s coming back and I saw she was closing Katie’s gate and she walked in the direction of home.

“I came inside and got their pyjamas ready [for their bath] but I didn’t see Azariah and I went till by Katie and asked where is Azariah and they said she went home. “We searched everywhere and everyone from all over Atlantis came to help, we called on God’s name for assistance.” Azariah went missing just after 5pm and was found about three hours later, sitting in her ouma’s yard next to a trailer.

STRANGE: Ouma Linda shows where Azariah was found safe. Her aunt Yolanda Louw tells the Daily Voice: “I was on the phone with the Missing Persons Unit and as I turned around, I saw Azariah getting up. I thought it was a ghost because she was not there the whole time. “I told her to come to me and she didn’t want to, she gave a nervous smirk but I could see in her face she was traumatised and scared. I asked if she was alright but she didn’t answer.” No one knows where Azariah was or how she came home and according to the family, the yard and inside of the trailer was searched and there was nowhere for her to hide.

According to Linda, a neighbour said she saw Azariah pass her house and then heard the door of a taxi close with loud music playing, while a boy said he, too, saw a taxi standing in the road not far from Linda’s home. “We don’t know how she got there or who the person was who took her, maar die Here sal dit ook openbaar,“ says Linda. STRANGE: Ouma Linda Mom Marjorie says Azariah’s dad is a cop stationed in Caledon.