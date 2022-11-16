A married father of seven says a woman who forced him to send kaal videos of himself masturbating is threatening to expose him as a paedophile after he refused to give her money. Daily Voice received a complaint from a woman who identified herself as Bernicia Wally, who claimed that Lambert John sent naked videos while masturbating to her 11-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old friend.

“He told my daughter how hard he will have sex with her and her friend and he mention their names in the videos. He wants them to make naked videos of themselves and call his name on the videos.” “We blocked him and he didn’t bother her again because I told him that we are going to make a case and I am going to put him in the Daily Voice, ‘n mens kry siek manne in die wereld.” However, in a shocking turn of events when Daily Voice reached out to John, he said it was all lies and Wally’s real name is Felicia Strydom who in fact sent him inappropriate videos first.

Exposed himself: Lambert John “I received a friend request on Facebook from this girl and I accepted it, she sent me a ‘hi’ and I replied back and we started conversing. She first sent me kaalgat videos and photos of her playing with a vibrator, I have the proof because I saved it to my phone. She was not an 11-year-old, it's a groot goose. I was driving and she forced me to pull over and make a video of my private parts and send it to her.” In the videos sent to John, ‘Wally’ is seen playing with herself with a pink dildo. For her pleasure ‘Bernicia Wally’ filmed and sent out a video of herself using a dildo “She said she will send me her address and we will meet up, I was dom and I took the videos and sent it to her. She kept asking for my real name and surname and my address. I stayed out of work to meet her and when I arrived on the scene where we needed to meet she did not pitch and had a lot of stukkende stories that her hair is not done and she doesn't look right.”

John said ‘Wally’ asked him to deposit her R300 at the money market so they can meet on Sunday but he refused. “I later received a call from a man who threatened me to deposit a R3000 or they are going to expose me in the Daily Voice van hulle is gekoppel met die Voice. I immediately blocked them because I don’t know what is going on and I am not that kind of person.” The man who John identified is known as Shadiq McDevish, an upcoming rapper who was featured in the Daily Voice on 6 September to promote his new track but we are not affiliated with him.