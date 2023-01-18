A Cape Flats vrou gave a man a piece of her mind after he threw a vloermoer over a woman breastfeeding her child in a northern suburbs restaurant. Claudine Coleridge jumped to the defence of the mother and waiters at Panarottis in Tyger Valley on Sunday after a fellow patron wysed that the mom stops feeding her baby.

Claudine, who made a video as she confronted the man, tells the Daily Voice: “My pizza came and then I saw this commotion next to me, this man intimidating the waiters. NOT HAVING IT: Claudine Coleridge put man op sy plek. “The one waiter seemed like she was almost in tears already, the next moment he shouts ‘I am asking where is the manager, I’m asking why don’t they come and answer me.’ “He was upset that a lady was breastfeeding her hungry baby.

“I did not see the lady but I heard the baby crying. That is when I stepped in and said, ‘you’re being abusive, why must they speak to you and you’re not even speaking to them in a nice tone.’ “His response to me was ‘stay out of it’ and he started shouting ‘where is the manager?’ She adds: “He was going off on the staff because they must explain to him why the lady is permitted to take her breast out in public and he was offended.

“He was shouting, ‘I want an explanation, why does this establishment allow this to happen? I don’t wanna see breasts, I don’t wanna see this rubbish.’” In the video, Claudine tells the ou: “If she wants to feed her baby, she will feed her baby.” He then responds: “Not in the open.” Moshe Apleni, group transformation executive at Panarottis, says the mother was well within her rights to feed her baby in the pizza plek.

“No offence was committed, we allow and welcome breastfeeding in our restaurants,” Apleni confirms. “The Spur Corporation breastfeeding policy came into effect in January 2016, and it is effective in all our restaurants. “Women are lawfully permitted to breastfeed a child in public in South Africa.”