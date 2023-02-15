A desperate job seeker wants to sound the alarm after he was scammed into paying a skelm R200 for “organising” a job at Tygerberg Hospital. Nazeem Chingy, 38, from Bonteheuwel, says he borrowed the geld to pay ‘Esabella Banks’ but says afterwards she blocked him on her phone, leaving him poorer and still jobless.

“I saw the job being posted on Facebook for Tygerberg Hospital’s laundry department,” Nazeem explains. “I applied last Wednesday and she told me I need R200 for a police clearance which she can do online because they caught a lot of people who work at the hospital with criminal records.” DIGITAL TRAIL: WhatsApp messages. He paid the money in at a local shop and sent Banks the voucher number so she could cash it in.

“I borrowed money from my daughter and sent it to Banks on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning she told me I got the job. “I had to give her my shoe and clothing sizes and she said that on Monday at 8am sharp I need to be by the second entrance at Tygerberg Hospital, the security will direct me to her office.” Nazeem says he got a lift to the hospital but received a rude awakening when he got there.

TRICK: Money voucher. “When I got to the gate, the security told me every Monday people are coming there looking for Esabella Banks, there is no one like that, it’s a scam.” He says Banks crushed all his hopes: “I was so excited, I thought I finally got a job. “I have been doing casual work at a company in Epping but it’s not vas, they phone when they need me.”

Nazeem explains that all he remembers about the job advert is that he saw it on Facebook. He says he did not suspect foul play as “everything seemed legit”. “I was told that it’s a three-month contract and if you work well, you get made permanent.” DIGITAL TRAIL: WhatsApp messages. Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Byron La Hoe confirms the matter is under investigation.

“Tygerberg Hospital is busy trying to verify if the person in question is in the employ of the hospital. He adds: “No applicant for a vacant WCG post at Tygerberg Hospital or in any other provincial government institution will ever be asked to pay an application fee. “If you see anything that seems to be an advertisement for a job but asks for money, you can be sure it is a scam.”