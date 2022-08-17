A concerned Elsies River resident has taken it upon himself to keep the feet of school kids warm and dry. Steve Ross has found a creative way through his community WhatsApp chat groups to collect used and new school shoes for boys and girls who need them.

He says: “Predominantly the shoes are the ones that get worn out first but if there is any other school gear that people can donate in all sizes and for all genders then that will be awesome too because there are parents who cannot even afford a school shirt or trousers. HELP: Steve uses WhatsApp groups to collect shoes “We take the second-hand shoes and polish them up before sharing them with the people. We also have this policy where we swap out the shoes for the same size or swap one size up which means I will not give to people if I do not see the broken shoe, otherwise you have manipulation of our goodness,” he warns. “So I first need to have the old shoe which I confiscate myself so that it does not come back in a circle and the same shoe gets used every time; it may sound harsh but that is to ensure it reaches the right person.”

SHOE, WHAT A LEGEND!: Steve Ross Ross said that he has 28 WhatsApp community chat groups with approximately 100 to 200 people in each one, so his broadcasts reach a big audience of about 4000 people. “Some will buy and some will give second-hand, I do not go to associations or shops I actually want the community to share amongst each other, it is a network of people in the community to make a change. “If the big retailers want to give, then that is awesome but we are currently one on one with the community.”