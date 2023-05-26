A dom skelm who tried to hijack Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, was left questioning his manhood after officers of the City of Cape Town’s VIP unit shot him in the penis as he klapped skote at their car. The shootout in Marconi Beam saw Quintas and his team left unharmed as sharpshooters returned fire, injuring one of the skelms and recovering his gun.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Quintas says he and his team were conducting site visits in the area on Wednesday and at 2.40pm had been checking on work being done to the stormwater systems in preparation for the winter rains. COUNCILLOR: Rob Quintas. While en route, they took a wrong turn into Platinum Close and he said they got a skrik when they suddenly heard gunshots. “As we pulled in to turn around we saw two men just shooting wildly. My protector told us to lie down and one of them got out of the vehicle and returned fire.”

He said they were approached by residents who told them that the Central Improvement District and a local security company had caught the injured skelm while his pel fled. A Daily Voice source said this was when those at the scene saw the skelm had been shot in the ballas. “I can confirm that he was injured and shot in the arms and groin area. Despite this he was able to walk and show officers where he dropped the firearm,” says Quintas.

According to the source, it doesn’t appear as if Quintas was the intended target. “In my personal view, it was an opportunistic attempt at a theft or hijacking,” the source says. RECOVERED: Gun used. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the shooting: “Milnerton detectives are probing an attempted hijacking case following an incident at about 2.50pm at Platinum Close, Marconi Beam in Milnerton.

“Preliminary information reveals that two unknown suspects, one armed with a firearm, approached the vehicle of a councillor who was escorted by VIP protectors from the City of Cape Town and opened fire on them. “The protectors retaliated and returned fire, wounding the suspect in his upper body. “Both suspects fled on foot, but the injured one was apprehended shortly.