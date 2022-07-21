Residents of a Wetton complex say their homes are falling apart and their calls to the City of Cape Town to fix it have gone unanswered. Barry Stevenson, a 64-year-old resident of Aylesbury Park in Miller Road, said last year the City-owned complex underwent renovations but since then there has been one issue after another.

“I have been staying here since 1981 and last year they (City) came to do renovations here but they did not use proper builders and instead just used locals who caught on nonsense. “They redid the windows but now there is a draught coming through there, the doors are hung skew, plus when it rains then we have leaks coming through because the gutters were all done wrong. “There is also faulty wiring in some of the flats and some people cannot even use their plugs properly.”

FED UP: Barry Stevenson The pensioner added he has made multiple calls to the ward councillor and emailed the City but has received no response. “Besides the issues with the flats, the big problem we have is that there is no fence around the property, so we get a lot of issues of people coming into the complex. “There are illegal occupants in the field close by and they’re making it unsafe.