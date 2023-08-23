Millions of taxpayers’ rands are being spent to fight the construction mafia in the Western Cape. The Department of Infrastructure’s Human Settlements branch has spent more than R160 million on security to fight extortionists, and prevent the illegal occupation of vacant land and homes under construction.

Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers told the Legislature that the department faced heightened security risks due to the disruptions and stoppages of projects through the extortion tactics of the construction mafia, reports the Cape Argus. Presenting his department’s 2022/23 end-of-year performance outcomes, Simmers said: “By the end of the year, the department spent more than R161.7 million on security to mitigate this scourge, with 125 housing opportunities being lost.” Standing committee on infrastructure chairperson Matlhodi Maseko (DA) alleged there was a political connection to the construction mafia.

