Over 1000 unemployed people all over the Kaap are kwaad for the Western Cape government as they are still awaiting payment for work they did as youth safety ambassadors.

Noorieyah Ely, a Manenberg community activist, said many of the ambassadors are still waiting for their final payments of R4500.

“The contract they signed was for R3000 a month from January till March 15, while most of them only got paid for January,” Noorieyah explains.

“There is still February’s money and the payment they must get for working half of March.

“Most of them are unemployed people who recently passed matric or single parents, so they need long-term employment but their contracts are not being renewed.”

Kauthar de Jager, a 25-year-old Manenberg resident who worked as a youth ambassador, confirmed she has not been fully paid yet.

Department of Community Safety spokesperson Ishaam Davids confirmed 1136 youth ambassadors were employed until March 15 and payments were made at the end of February, while a further 31 were made last week following queries.

“Those payments will be paid next week Wednesday, 30 March,” Davids says.

“The late submission of supporting documentation such as leave forms and sick notes resulted in the delay of payments.”

But Kauthar said she never took any days off while Noorieyah remains sceptical the payments will be made as there’s been no communication with the ambassadors.

