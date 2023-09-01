West End Primary School in Lentegeur is set to make history, as from 2024 it will be able to fully assist children with learning disabilities. Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), said that West End will become a full-service school.

“The WCED is identifying primary schools that can be developed into full-service schools. West End PS has been identified and is now becoming a full-service school, following approval from their SGB,” she added. The WCED has 21 full-service schools in the Metro South Education District and 128 across the Western Cape. “The schools will remain public ordinary schools but will be capacitated and resourced to provide low to moderate level of support for and provide for learners with disabilities or additional support needs,” Hammond explained.

Learners at the school will have access to their own teachers, social workers and more, to help make their learning easier. West End principal Clive Arries hadn’t respond to queries for comment before deadline last night. According to Kaylin Leigh Khan, whose daughter attends West End, the school has taken a fantastic initiative.

“West End is officially the best school in Mitchells Plain, simply because they are constantly active in the community to ensure the upliftment and well-being of kids,” she said. This development will ensure that there is a place for everyone to learn at the school, Kaylin added. WCED REP: Hammond Hammond said the WCED is continuing to extend its support to special needs schools.