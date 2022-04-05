Wesbank residents say they are living in fear after multiple shootings in the area, including the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on Monday.

A Wesbank resident who did not want to be named told the Daily Voice that residents kept indoors over the weekend as gunshots echoed through the area on Saturday night, while mystery surrounds the death of Dominico Saayman, who was shot in Misty Street at 6.20am yesterday.

“We do not know what is going on but you just hear shots going off and then messages that people are being shot for whatever reason.

“Some of it is robberies or just gangsters shooting each other but it is going off all the time,” says the resident.

“This morning (Monday) they shot a guy and we heard he was trying to break in so the homeowner shot him.”

FATAL: Victim killed in Misty Street. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The 47-year-old resident mentioned the area is still reeling from the death of 18-year-old Leroy le Roux who was shot in an apparent robbery last Wednesday and now another young man, Dominico, was killed in the area.

“Even if he was breaking in, the situation here is getting worse because everybody is just shooting at each other.

“This is not a rich area, the people help each other out when they are in need but with all these bullets flying around, people are not going to be there for each other.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a murder investigation has been opened for Dominico with no arrests yet.

Neither Dominico’s family nor the homeowner where he was shot were prepared to comment.

[email protected]