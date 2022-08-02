To mark the start of Women’s Month, the community of Wesbank held a moment of silence for victims yesterday. Wesbank resident Lindy Jacobs said the event took place at noon on the corner of Southdene and Theescombe street, where on Saturday night a young woman was allegedly murdered by her partner.

“On Saturday night there was a 28-year-old woman who was killed by her partner and it was the second time this year that something like this happened here on the road. “I think it was in March when another 28-year-old woman was slaughtered by her partner and this is just unacceptable. With Women’s Month starting now, we decided it was the right time for the community to come together and say that enough is enough.” More than 150 people attended the moment of silence while members of local churches and anti-crime groups in the area were also in attendance.

“We had motivational speakers from all over the community and everybody stood together in the moment of silence, which was great to see because it shows that we as a community will not stand for gender-based violence,” says Lindy. More events will be organised throughout the month while Lindy says anybody in the community is welcomed to come up with more ideas. “We want everybody to stand together for this cause because it is something that not only affects our sisters, mothers, grandmothers and aunts but also the children.