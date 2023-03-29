A group of Cape Flats teens are making waves at swimming competitions and need your help to keep making their communities proud. Alex Simpson, Jeyaad Cornish, Reece Adriaans and Jada Brockman from the Hurricane Aquatics Club in Retreat recently returned home from attending the Swim SA Regional Champs where they bagged several medals.

The club is run by mother and daughter duo, Miriam and Nasreen Cornish. Miriam, who is the vice chairperson and a qualified trainer, says they started in 2008 where they developed young swimmers who are then later recruited into the club. In 2013, they were granted access to the Retreat Indoor Swimming Pool to train.

DIVE TO GLORY: Swimmers get into competitive mode “We went to East London where the four competed in various races in their age groups. They did so well and we are proud of them,” says Miriam. The teens are trained by Nasreen who says Jada and Alex, who are both from Grassy Park and both aged 11, were featured in the top three spots in all the races they competed in. Reece from Retreat wowed the crowd when he walked away with the top spot in six of the eight races he competed in.

“He also came second place in the two remaining races in his age groups,” says Nasreen. Jeyaad from Constantia also won six of the eight races he competed in and took second place in the two remaining races. Miriam says while they are proud of their swimmers, they don’t always have the funds for equipment.