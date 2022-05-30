Crimefighters in Manenberg and Heideveld will meet this week to decide if they will down tools amid ongoing gang wars which claimed another life over the weekend. Shocked residents in Linda Court were awoken by the sound of gunfire shortly after midnight on Saturday and found the bullet-riddled body of their neighbour just metres away from his home.

According to a Daily Voice source, Muneeb Mia was standing outside Linda Court when he was mercilessly gunned down and shocked residents found him lying in a pool of his own blood after being shot multiple times. His family declined to comment. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the case and says the victim was shot in the face. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Linda court, Heideveld, where a 38-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“According to reports, Manenberg police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his face. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene. “A murder case was registered for investigation. The motive for the shooting is yet to be established. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” says Twigg.

Community leader Pastor Vernon Visagie says the ongoing shootings have crime fighters concerned, and many have threatened to down tools unless drastic action is taken by police and authorities. CONDEMNS SHOOTING: Pastor Vernon Visagie He says they desperately need more feet on the ground and calls for reinforcements. He previously said crime fighters have warned cops that gang violence would increase following the shooting of alleged Hard Livings gang leader, Zakier Jonty Scheeper, two weeks ago.