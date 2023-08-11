Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich is in a bek geveg with the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) after the political party allegedly threatened to disrupt a new housing project in the area. The alleged threats were made in a Facebook video, which was shared on August 4, where a CCC member threatened to stop construction because a “white contractor” was appointed to build the homes and not them.

The ASLA group has been awarded the contract of the R132-million mega housing project which will accommodate 2 469 beneficiaries. In the two-minute video, Majdie Salie, a member of the party, says: “Ek wil net vir die mense van Macassar inform, die huise gaan gebou word deur ASLA, ‘n boere company.” “Ek vra vir Peter hoekom het jy nie die mense inform nie… ASLA stel hulle eie mense aan.”

Salie questioned why ASLA was awarded the contract and not a coloured-owned construction company. “Hoeveel kontrakteurs, ons as bruinmense kan huise self bou? Hoekom vir Asla? “So Peter, jy wat die ward councillor is, staan jou ding nou.

“Maar ek sê vir jou nou, ons as CCC, ons gaan kapsie maak teen daai. “Bruin mense word mos vir ‘n gat gevat. ASLA betaal vir die mense peanuts, dan loop hulle weg met die cream. “Hoe het ASLA in gekom? ASLA ‘n boere company…”

Salie encouraged mense to share his video and ended with a warning that “CCC is coming for you people”. Helfrich is now accusing the party of threatening to halt the multi-million rand housing project, located near the N2, which residents have been calling on for years. “I saw the video where they threaten to disrupt the housing project in Macassar. To hell with them. Over my dead body,” says the angry councillor.

“Residents have been waiting for many years to receive their homes and will never allow a small political party like the CCC to disrupt this project in any way.” But Fadiel Adams, leader of the CCC has hit back at Helfrich accusing him of “cheap DA politics”. “We have no intention of starving anyone of their housing rights, but the economic rights must also come to the coloured people,” he says.

Adams said they are demanding that mense from Macassar employed. “We are not going to fight anybody to receive a house. ASLA must guarantee that they are not going to do what they did to the people of Worcester,” he added. “Why must we remain workers, why can't we be allowed to upskill our people, the DA see us as labourers and bricklayers.”

THREATENED: Majdie Salie However, Helfrich said the CCC’s fight was never for locals to be appointed to build these homes, but they actually want the contracts for themselves. “They do not want to follow the correct tender processes, but want to bully their way into contracts to line their own pockets,” he explained. UNHAPPY: CCC’s Fadiel Adams James Vos, acting Mayco member for Human Settlements, has confirmed that the allegations will be investigated.

“The City is investigating the allegation made of threats,” Vos explained. “Any credible threats made or interference is criminal and the City encourages those with information to approach the SAPS or to contact the City’s anti-extortion channels.” Meanwhile, community leader Felicity Solomons said that residents won’t allow Adams and his members to cause chaos or delay the construction.