This teenage girl has put Bellville South on the map after she was selected to play for the Springboks. Teshiaan Plaatjies is currently at Paarl Gymnasium as she prepares to play for the national side next month.

The 18-year-old will be running out for the under-20 Baby Boks team and says it’s a dream come true. “When I was younger, I always wanted to play the sport but because of my age, I couldn’t. So when I was 14 years old, I started playing rugby,” the teen says. “I never cared for the ‘girly’ sports, I only focused on what I wanted.”

The former Bellville South High School pupil says if it wasn’t for her coach Jonathan Adams, she wouldn’t be where she is today. Jonathan Adams and Teshiaan Plaaitjies. Picture supplied “He inspired me and still does, I don’t know what kind of a person I would be today had it not been for him and if he didn’t care for my career like he did. “I have to say that Siya Kolisi is my rugby hero.”

Teshiaan says she is ready to represent the country, her debut match will be against neighbouring Zimbabwe. “This is really a big deal for me and I am ready to take on the task.” Coach Jonathan, 29, says he is very proud of Teshiaan whom he met when she was a troubled young girl.

WE ARE BEHIND YOU: Under-20 Baby Boks. Picture supplied “She always had problems with the teachers and I would hear that she missed classes,” he says. “I took her under my wing and never let her go. “I motivated her because I knew that if I didn’t she would have fallen to the dark side of our community, which is drugs and other things.

“I was thinking about her future, she became better and her behaviour changed.” Teshiaan played for the U16 Western Province team in 2019. Teshiaan played for the U16 Western Province. Picture supplied Jonathan says: “We met in 2019 when I started coaching her. We couldn’t play because of Covid-19.

“This year we went to Welkom to the Springbok trials where she was one of the best,” he explains. “She was selected to play for the U20 and she will go on and play a few more friendly matches with other teams. “They will still select from the 30 who will be in the first line-up.”