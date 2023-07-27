Cape Town is in the grip of netball fever and citizens have been invited to get behind the Proteas when the tournament officially kicks off on Friday.
To set the tone for the 10-day tournament, the City hosted a free concert on Wednesday to launch the Cape Town Fan Park outside the CTICC.
Some of the country’s top musicians including Simmy, Goodluck, Kurt Darren, Emo Adams and Nasty C lit up the stage to entertain hundreds of excited fans, while Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis officially opened the Fan Park, which will be the official viewing area of the tournament.
The Fan Park will be open to the public from Friday at 7am until the end of the Netball World Cup on August 6.
It is situated on Walter Sisulu Drive between Heerengracht and Buitengracht.
Speaking at a flag handover ceremony earlier at the Southern Sun Waterfront hotel in Cape Town on Wednesday, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, said: “In yourselves you [the Proteas] carry the hopes of many South Africans.
“You are the warriors participating in the event that for the first time is being held on African soil. You are that team that will be in the history records.”
Kodwa confirmed that Deputy President Paul Mashatile will be part of the opening ceremony on Friday while President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over the trophy when the winners are crowned on 6 August.
Proteas Bongi Msomi captain said: “I have realised that we are embarking on a beautiful journey that a lot of girls and boys out there will probably never have. We have this chance to not only step out and represent ourselves, but actually the country at large. This is not about us only but something way bigger than us.”