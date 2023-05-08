For years they have been each other’s one and only, and now these disabled love-birds have decided to tie the knot – but they need a bietjie help. Abraham Baadtjies, 53, and his motjie Annie Katrina, 52, from Kleinvlei, met over a decade ago.

Annie, who was an amputee on crutches, was giving her lyf ‘n lekker tyd at a smokkeljaart, while Abraham was chilling at home. Annie tells the Daily Voice that she asked her friend if she could use the loo at her house opposite the jol and didn’t even notice Abraham standing in the door. However, Annie’s beauty had, according to Abraham, caught his eye.

LOVE: Abraham Baadtjies and Annie Katrina “I wanted to know who she is... I got a feeling that I can’t describe, like she is something special, so I asked my cousin [Annie’s friend] if she could come over. “That night she slept over, we spoke for hours, I promise we didn’t even do anything else,” Abraham explains. Annie says it was the first time that a man showed her so much love and affection and that ultimately led to her changing her life and going to church.

“He is also my very first boyfriend and I want to keep it that way,” she adds. Last year, Abraham became wheelchair-bound after he had a stroke. The childless couple have now decided they want to take care of one another forever. “We decided to get married, make a vow in front of God and look after each other until death do us part, ons kyk al klaar na mekaar in sickness,” jokes Annie.

Abraham said they approached their pastor to have a wedding on May 15. LOVE: Abraham Baadtjies and Annie Katrina When neighbour Ramona VonAmstel heard about this, she immediately put on her thinking hat, knowing the couple don’t work and would need help. “Annie is always there for people, she will help them wash their clothing, look after their kids and she does it with a smile.

“Their relationship inspires me, they deserve a special wedding. “She deserves to wear a dress and him a suit because it’s both of their first marriages. “You will never hear them argue, they are just always happy and smiling with each other.”