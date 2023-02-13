An experienced team of investigators have been assigned to probe the murders of Kiernan Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in Durban’s Florida Road. Rapper AKA and Motsoane were shot dead on Friday.

SHOCKING: Footage of gunman about to shoot AKA in Durban Speaking following the murders in a statement on Saturday, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, said he had confidence in the police, IOL reports. “We cannot surrender the freedom and safety of our people to criminals,” he stated. “What we are witnessing in our province is totally unacceptable and police have assured us that they are working around the clock to arrest these criminals.

“We are confident that the police will win this battle.” The family of AKA’s deceased fiancée have reached out to his parents to sympathise and asked for a meeting. Anele Tembe’s father Moses said he had received a message from AKA’s dad Tony Forbes thanking him for reaching out.

“Thank you for your message. We appreciate it greatly. “It [AKA’s death] has not registered for me... I will revert soonest about best time and address for you to come through,” read the message. Tembe was 22 when she fell to her death from the 10th floor of an upmarket Cape Town hotel almost two years ago.

In a statement, the Tembe family said they were shocked and felt deep pain for AKA’s parents, his daughter and their families. “Kiernan was an extraordinary and talented musician. His music contributed meaningfully to South Africa and indeed Africa’s rich music tapestry,” read the statement. “We therefore extend our condolences to his extended family and his fans. Sunday, Tony, who lives in Johannesburg, travelled to Durban to identify his son’s body at the Phoenix mortuary.