The family of a Durban outjie who disappeared on News Year’s Day in Cape Town has vowed not to leave the city until he is found. Eshton Ramalingam, 30, vanished without a trace while on vacation in the Mother City with his siblings and a few tjommies.

Ramalingam was last seen in Clifton after allegedly being involved in a light motor vehicle accident on Victoria Road. His bekommerd mother Marlene said her daughter told her about her only son’s disappearance. “I was told that they had just left a restaurant after having dinner. He was driving down Victoria Road when he tried to avoid an Uber and instead his car flipped.

“I understand he got out of the car and stood at the bus stop while emergency services attended to the passengers,” Marlene said. “When it was his chance to be assessed he told the personnel he needed to relieve himself and walked in the direction of the beach and then he just disappeared.” Marlene, 51, said while she could understand that the story sounds strange, she knows her son.

“He is a very responsible and humble guy, so that is why I know he wouldn’t commit suicide, he wouldn’t even consider it and he definitely didn’t run away.” The mother has since embarked on a seven-day fast and believes that her son is still alive. “A mother can feel and I can feel he is somewhere here in Cape Town, maybe the accident just sent him into a state of confusion and he wandered off,” she said.