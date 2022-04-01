The #AutismMatters group will be marching to the Western Cape Education Department on Friday to demand proper services for children with ASD and ADHD.

Terri Stevens, provincial coordinator for Autism Connect, says they want to give a voice to parents who are struggling with resources for their children affected by ADHD and ASD.

“Autism Matters is an initiative started by parents nationwide as schools, hospitals and ASD organisations are not able to provide enough schooling, parental support or therapy for persons on the autism spectrum.

“Autism Matters shared a WhatsApp link to all parents in our different ASD groups and realised that ours is not the only province that is struggling but all provinces and then were divided into provincial groups.

“Our basic requests at this time are more schools, trained educators, therapy available at preschools and during schooling, education provided to ECDs with unit classes, as school-going age is seven years old but due to the long waiting list, kids are only placed from nine years old.”

MARCH: Autism Matters

They also want a database and registration app established so parents can track the process and change and update personal details.

Asheeqah Pastor, who has an autistic child, says: “The education system should be fit for everyone to pass.

“The education system is failing us. I have been struggling since 2017 to get help for my child.”

The march will start at 10am at CPUT in Hanover Street, District Six.

Call Halima 065 814 4329 for more information.

