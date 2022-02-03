A Crawford mother says she’s fighting a losing battle to get her son into a school closer to home, and now the 13-year-old risks deregistering from a school that’s out of the family’s reach.

Shakeelah Arend says she applied at multiple schools in and around Crawford but was rejected by all of them and was placed in Arcadia Secondary in Bonteheuwel instead.

“I applied online last February at Rylands and Alexander Sinton but they both came back just saying that the schools are full,” she says.

“I thought that was funny because two of his friends from the road got into Sinton even though they only applied this January.

“My son was accepted by Arcadia but we did not apply for that school and it’s a dangerous area, plus I won’t be able to afford for him to travel there every day because I am a single parent.

“It is so sad because he was excited to start high school but now he is just sitting here at home and I am getting no answers from the department or by the people I have reached out to for help.

“We live right across from Sinton and his brother goes to Rylands, so how could he not get into any of them?”

The 42-year-old mother says she made multiple trips to Alexander Sinton, who informed her there would be possible cancellations two weeks ago.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronaugh Hammond confirmed the pupil has been placed at Arcadia after the mother applied there.

“The WCED can confirm that the learner was successfully placed at Arcadia Senior Secondary – as per the parents application. The learner has, however, not attended school and will be deregistered on the 10th school day.

“Unfortunately, a parent cannot change their mind at this late stage in the year for a school of choice. The parent should apply for an alternative school, but continue the education in the interim at the school of placement, until such an alternative becomes available.”

