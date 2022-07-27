Hundreds of hartseer Hanover Park residents gathered yesterday to bid farewell to slain community worker Rashieda Brown. Tears flowed at Masjied Ihlaas as residents, community workers and religious leaders vowed to get justice for the mother of six who was mercilessly gunned down over the weekend.

Rashieda, 44, was found dead in her home in Athburg Walk on Sunday morning with a single gunshot wound to her head. Her mother, Lameez Laatoe, 59, explained that they were called to the scene after being informed that Rashieda had been shot in front of her four sons. MURDERED: Mom of six, Rashieda Brown. Picture supplied Speaking at the janaazah, Ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede said Rashieda was a member of the Mount View Walking Bus and also assisted with various community projects and feeding schemes.

“We are very sad and upset as a community that one of our own [has been killed],” he says. “She has been part of our soup kitchen and was an active volunteer going out of her way to assist my community. “We are very upset at the brutal and violent manner in which she was killed.”

He says the community will be seeking justice as police have yet to make any arrests for the murder. RESPECTS: Hundreds of mourners at Rashieda’s janaazah. Pictre: Brian Jephta “After the grief, we will obviously start interrogating that as a community and as our Moulana said, we will leave no stone unturned. “The fact that someone who is not linked to gangsters can be killed so violently and in front of her children is unacceptable.”

Addressing residents, Moulana Tohaa Rodriguez said Rashieda sacrificed herself for the safety of Hanover Park. “She walked with us in the depth of the night for the safety of Hanover Park. “She made sure our children went to school and came home safely and we salute her for her sacrifices, we salute her for her efforts,” the moulana says.