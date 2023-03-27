The body of an unidentified woman was found on a veldjie in Belhar on Friday night. Police sources say three condoms were found next to the body, while it’s believed the victim, who appears to be in her mid-30s, died from a stab wound to the neck.

The body was also found close to the spot where a new police station is set to be built. WORRY: Police at the Belhar scene on Friday night. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that Belhar SAPS opened a murder investigation. “This following the death of an unknown woman whose body was found lying in an open field behind Oasis School in Erica Drive, Belhar, on 24 March at about midnight.

“Members were dispatched to the scene after being informed by passers-by. “The body was discovered with a stab wound to the neck as she was laying on her back.” Pojie said an autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the possible cause of death.

He said no arrests have been made yet. A resident, who lives close to the scene, says this was even more reason to get the station operational as soon as possible. “This whole area is known as a dumping ground for bodies because of all the bushes, and the reaction time and visibility of the police is also so weak, so as soon as these things are fixed, I believe this type of crime will also become less.”

The resident said nobody recognised the body of the coloured woman who was fully dressed. “At the scene everybody just looked and walked away. “When I went the first time I saw a sling bag lying next to her, but when I went back an hour later when police showed up the bag was also gone.

“That bag could’ve been the answer to who she is if cops showed up on time.” Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says the new cop shop cannot be erected soon enough, but it all depends on City Council now giving the green light. VITAL: MEC Reagen Allen. “The City’s Mayco were shifted in their approval of the transfer and I am certain so too will Council also be as they understand how important it is to have greater SAPS visibility in that and so many other areas.