A Belhar woman says she has nothing left after a devastating fire destroyed her Wendy house. Kim Myles, 27, explained that everything she and her family owned was lost in a matter of minutes on Wednesday.

“Ons het alles verloor,” she added. “All our personal belongings, everything. I have worked hard for these things.” According to Kim, the blaze spread from the property next door during load shedding. “The person probably left something on and walked [out] but when load shedding returned to his Wendy house, something caught fire.

“With the wind, the tree caught fire and then our Wendy house.” “It’s not the first time that his hok burned down,” she claimed. The City’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the blaze, indicating that several informal structures were destroyed in Belhar Extension 23.

“The City’s fire and rescue service was alerted at 12.15pm of structures burning in Galileo Road. Crews from Bellville were first on the scene and assisted by Mfuleni and Milnerton. Cape Town 2/2/2023 A Belhar vrou says she has nothing left after a devastating fire destroyed her wendy house on Wednesday. Kim Myles, 27, says everything she and her family owned was lost in a matter of minutes. pic supplied “By 1.45pm, firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze that destroyed approximately seven informal structures, leaving 20 persons displaced,” he added. Carelse said the cause of the fire is unknown while two women also suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated by medics.